Join my Charity Hockey Team
Join my Charity Hockey Team

By Coach Jeremy on October 3, 2019

On November 8th I’ll be playing on a charity hockey team to help raise money for those living with disabilities. An ex NHL player will join us on the team, we will draft our ex pro the night before. The tournament is hosted by Easter Seals at the Vaughan Sports Village and I’m offering up spots to my fans.

How to grab a spot on my team

The purpose of the tournament is to raise money to help those with disabilities, so I thought we could have some fun. Anyone can register for the team, however only the top fundraisers will qualify to play. We play 3 games on November 8th. If only 15 people raise a significant amount, those 15 will play all 3 games. If 30 or 45 people all raise a significant amount, we can split playing time among the 3 games.

Where to Register

See you on the Ice!

Coach Jeremy
Hi my name is Jeremy Rupke. My goal is to break every hockey skill down into easy to understand articles and videos. I explain everything step-by-step to help others improve. I'm active on Instagram, Facebook and more, you can follow through the links above.
If you want to learn more about me you can read my about page. Thanks for reading and sharing!

