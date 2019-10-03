Join my Charity Hockey Team

On November 8th I’ll be playing on a charity hockey team to help raise money for those living with disabilities. An ex NHL player will join us on the team, we will draft our ex pro the night before. The tournament is hosted by Easter Seals at the Vaughan Sports Village and I’m offering up spots to my fans.

How to grab a spot on my team

The purpose of the tournament is to raise money to help those with disabilities, so I thought we could have some fun. Anyone can register for the team, however only the top fundraisers will qualify to play. We play 3 games on November 8th. If only 15 people raise a significant amount, those 15 will play all 3 games. If 30 or 45 people all raise a significant amount, we can split playing time among the 3 games.

Where to Register

Step 1 – Visit this page https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=882899&langPref=en-CA

Step 2 – Click “Join team”

Step 3 – Select the York Simcoe location

Step 4 – Choose How To Hockey All Star Fans as your team

as your team Step 5 – Start raising money, the top fundraisers get a spot on the team!

See you on the Ice!

