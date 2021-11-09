    How To Hockey
    Merch Sale to Get Kid’s On The Ice

    Coach Jeremy
    1 week ago

    Part of our mission at How To Hockey is to give back, and help anyone, anywhere play the best game in the world! As every hockey players knows, it’s not cheap to play! We’re hoping to help remove that barrier by donating 100% of our proceeds from all of our merch sales in the month of November to Heros Hockey. Heros hockey is a 100% volunteer run organization that provides hockey programs to underprivileged kids free of charge. All of the ice time and equipment is covered by donations.

    We’ve added a lot of new designs that will keep you warm on the pond and in the hockey rinks. To look great, stay warm, and help give back visit our shop and pick up some merch!

    Coach Jeremy

