Footbed/Insole Options to Reduce Foot Pain for Hockey Players

In the last video in this series, we looked at how baking your skate can improve the comfort, and really make your skate feel like “second skin”. If that hasn’t completely worked for you, because your skates are on the lower end and don’t have mold-able material, or something went wrong in the baking process, there are other options. In this video we’re going to take a look at some options in the vein of footbeds, or insoles, to make your skate fit perfectly.

The majority of stock footbeds that come in your skates straight from the factory will be low end. They will be pretty thin and flimsy, without much support for your feet. If they work for you, that’s great. If not, there are plenty of options out there in the aftermarket to help your skates fit well, and feel good. Things you have to consider would be rivet protection, arch support, and the thickness of the footbed itself. They all matter when you’re considering which to add to your skate.

Some footbeds also offer extras. For example, the Graf footbeds that Glen showed us offered a gel pad in the heel, for even more flexibility and customized support for your heel.

Another example is the higher end CCMs that Glen showed, which have differing heights of arch support. They come in low, medium, and high, so depending on how your foot actually sits in the skate, they would have a footbed that could fit your foot even better.

The Bauer Speedplates are actually mold-able to your foot through heat. They’ll be on the higher end price-wise, but also for customization’s sake. Because these will mold to your foot, the likelihood of a good fit is a lot higher.

Also in the video, I go through a detailed product review of the Bauer Speedplates.

I’d suggest check out different options, and giving one a try, to see which works best for you.

