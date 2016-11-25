Home » Product Reviews » Black Friday Hockey Deals 2016 edition
By Coach Jeremy on November 25, 2016
There are a lot of hockey deals to be had today, I thought I’d make it a little easier by collectings all the best deals and putting them in one place. Let me know in the comments if I missed any and I’ll add them. Some of these are affiliate links, which means absolutely nothing changes for you, but if you happen to buy something I’ll get a commission 🙂

  1. Hockey Monkey – coupon code BF35 for 35% off clearance items
  2. Hockey Shot – coupon code HSCYBER15 for 15% off – I recommend using it on the How To Hockey training zone
  3. Pro Hockey Life (for Canadians) – “Almost entire store on sale or clearance”
  4. Sparx Sharpener – coupon code HOCKEY for $25 off (not a black Friday deal, just a regular coupon code)
  5. Verbero Hockey – coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2016 for 30% off store wide (check their 60% off clearance section)
  6. GoPro Hero – Only $89 regular $129 good for anyone looking to get some POV videos or shoot hockey videos
  7. Pure Hockey – coupon code BF2016 for 25% off and free shipping on orders over $25
  8. Hockey Sauce Hockey – use coupon code SAUCEHOLIDAY for 10-25% off
  9. Colt Hockey – coupon code COLTHOLIDAY for $20 off the Colt 3 OR if you buy the Colt 2 it’s $60 off retail and free shipping!
  10. SportChek – (Canada) – Up to 60% off
  11. Don’t miss my top gifts for hockey players list with new and updated deals and products.

1 Comment
  1. Reply Chris November 25, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    10% off Hockey Night in Canada gear at https://hockeynightincanadastore.com/

