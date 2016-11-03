I was given a Sparx hockey coupon code to share with my fans. This code will save you $25 on your purchase.

Use Sparx coupon code HOCKEY to save $25

Sparx Skate Sharpener The Sparx skate sharpener is the most affordable machine on the market that allows you to sharpen your skates at home.

When you use this code I am credited as an affiliate and will get a commission that helps me continue to create hockey training videos. I have been fortunate enough to be able to test the Sparx skate sharpener for a few months and I am very happy with the results.

Don’t just take my word for it though. I have shared some comments below from families that have used the Sparx sharpener a lot more than I have.

The Sparx is relatively new, so it’s great to hear from people who have already used it over 150 times give raving reviews. If you’re interested in a little more information on how it works, check out my videos below.

My first experience with the Sparx

This is the very first time I used the machine. Below is my video of my first skate, and testing the edges

Testing my skates after sharpening with the Sparx machine

The Hidden Costs

I like to be realistic in my review and be as unbiased as possible. If you have 2 or 3 kids playing hockey, you’ll likely recover the costs of buying the machine fairly quickly. Possibly even more important for a busy family is the TIME that will be saved. But let’s look at the real costs

Sparx Sharpener – $899 US (save $25 by using my coupon code)

Shipping and tax – Varies depending on where you live

Sparx grinding wheel – $49 and will last for 40 – 50 sharpenings

Filter – $16 should be replaced every 200 sharpenings

Conversion – Factor in the USD to CAD conversion for Canadians

The Hidden Benefits

When I got the machine I thought the best part would be the ability to sharpen my skates when I NEEDED them to be sharpened (I usually would forget a couple times) and the convenience of walking out to the garage and getting my skates sharpened. That is pretty awesome, but I have really enjoyed the consistency and quality of each sharpening, along with my ability to test new hollows.

I had no idea the difference in feel between a 5/8th or a 1/2 inch or the new FIRE profile that Sparx has created. It has been fun trying new hollows.

Sparx Sharpener Compared to Other Sharpeners

As it stands now, the Sparx skate sharpener is the most affordable option for anyone who would like to sharpen skates. The next closest competitor sells for roughly $5000. If you’d like to sharpen your skates using a traditional sharpener you may need to install a system to handle the steel shavings (some type of vacuum and ventilation system) and you’ll also need to spend a considerable amount of time honing your skills to achieve consistent results.

At the moment the Sparx machine beats all competitors on price, ease of use, speed, maintenance, initial set up, and consistency. In my opinion, the quality is on par with good skate sharpening shop, while the consistency is superior.

Who would I strongly Recommend the Sparx Sharpener too?

Families with multiple hockey players

Hockey fanatics who do not live near a good skate sharpening shop

An entrepreneur who would enjoy starting their own sharpening service

A hockey store or arena that would like to add a skate sharpening service at a low cost

If you’d like to purchase the Sparx machine visit the Sparx website

Use Sparx Coupon code HOCKEY to save $25

Question and Answer while sharpening my Skates

10 Total Score A Luxury For a family, the Sparx Sharpener will save you money. For a hockey fanatic, the payoff comes from the convenience, the quality, the consistency, and the ability to discover new hollows and feel the difference.

